Sally Edith Reynolds
March 30, 1930 — November 16, 2021
In Loving Memory
On November 16, 2021, Sally E Reynolds died quietly with her caregiver and daughter-in-law by her side.
She was born March 30, 1930, in Albemarle, North Carolina to Colon Pennington and Sadie Plyer Pennington. She resided in that area until she moved to the Washington DC area and attended business school. Shortly thereafter her brother, Bud Pennington, introduced her to the love of her life, Lawrence Reynolds. She married Lawrence on May 19, 1953. They were longtime residents of College Place and had one son, Larry Reynolds.
Sally enjoyed traveling with Lawrence in their 5th wheel. They also enjoyed camping and fishing with family and friends. She was a faithful and dependable greeter at the University SDA church for many years. Sally also spent her time volunteering at the Gospel Outreach. She loved to help others.
Sally is survived by daughter-in-law, Re Reynolds of Walla Walla; her three grandchildren: Curtis Reynolds of Walla Walla, Johnnie Sunford of Kennewick, Ken Keithley of Walla Walla; and sister-in-law, Gloria Pennington of Florida. Sally’s only son Larry, passed away just weeks before she passed. She was also preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her three siblings.
Celebration of Sally’s life will be held at 3:30pm Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the Walla Walla University Church, 212 SW 4th Street, College Place. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Walla Walla Community Hospice.