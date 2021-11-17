Sally E. Reynolds Nov 17, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sally E. ReynoldsMarch 30, 1930 — Nov. 16, 2021WALLA WALLA - Sally E. Reynolds, 91, died Nov. 16, 2021, at home.Arrangements are pending at Professional Funeral Directors, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sally E. Reynolds Walla Walla Arrangement Funeral Director Pend Read more: Carl “Gary” Westerland Nov 14, 2021 +2 James Patrick O’Rourke Nov 14, 2021 Carole Ann Loften-Laski Nov 14, 2021 DON'T MISS COVID-19 Coverage Walla Walla: Census 2020 See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Tree Tree trimming, tree removal, shrub Construction Absolute Construction Remodeling, Lawn H L Lawn We do it ALL. Big/Small Sale Country Christmas Show 1821 Carl ALL CLASSIFIEDS