Sally Doreen (Want) Geiger
May 17, 1942 — November 30, 2021
Sally Doreen (Want) Geiger peacefully passed away November 30, 2021, at a care center in Milton-Freewater, after a long battle with multiple heath issues. She was born to EJ and Ellen Want, May 17, 1942.
She had six siblings to grow up with in the Washington-Oregon railroad towns. After high school, Sally married Dennis Potts and had two boys, Mikel and James. They later divorced. After moving to Pomeroy she married David Geiger and added a step son Buck and had a daughter Jean together. Sally spent most of her life as a waitress and restaurant manager as well as some accounting.
She loved her children and would do anything she could to help. She was most proud of her grandchildren David, Matt, TJ, and Mesa. There was always a dog at her side. They loved her attention and maybe the bits of hotdog she would give to them.
We will miss her quick wit, laugh and special connection she had with her family and friends. A graveside service was held in the Dayton Cemetery for Sally. Hubbard-Rogg Funeral Home in Dayton assisted with the arrangements.