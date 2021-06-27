Ruthie Lee Morris
1938 — 2021
Resting In Peace
Juneteenth 2021, a celebration of freedom for Ruthie Morris at age 82. From Little Rock, Arkansas Razorback’s to Seattle, Washington Evergreens, Ruthie impacted people no matter where she lived.
Ruthie had a career of 30 years built upon support, kindness and respect for children in search of assistance. She accomplished her goals by receiving a Master’s Degree at Pacific Oaks University upon completion of a Bachelor’s Degree from Western Washington University. Ruthie started as a Social Worker I in Walla Walla, then Manager in Everett, WA to Foster Care Licensing Chief in Olympia, WA along with being a Union Representative. All of this made it possible for Ruthie to stand with those in need and make things happen for them.
Ruthie’s strength and determination to overcome obstacles for others and herself was a talent she often shared. Her faith in Christ through family generations of training helped her move mountains and she passed this knowledge on to her daughter and granddaughter with loving care.
All are welcome to come celebrate Ruthie’s life. A time of Viewing and Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, from 10am to 2pm. Her Graveside Service will be held the same day at 2:30pm. Both at Sunset Hills Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 1215 145th Pl SE Bellevue, WA 98007.
2 Timothy 4:7....“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith”