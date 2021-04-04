Ruth Zoerb
February 20, 1921 — March 28, 2021
Musician, fashion designer, artist, art and lifestyle teacher, Ruth Zoerb died March 28, 2021, in Walla Walla, Washington, age 100, a tribute to her passion for an active vegan life.
Born Ruth Annetta Jennings, February 20, 1921, to Walter and Mabel Jennings in Franklin, New Jersey, the first of seven children. She is survived by one sister, Alethea “Peachie” Appleyard of Stanhope, New Jersey; many nieces and nephews; and the student who adopted her in 1967, Lin Ennis (Ellen Betts) of Sedona, Arizona. Ruth will be inurned next to her husband in Hampton, New Jersey.
A lifelong Seventh-day Adventist, she cooked in people’s homes to earn her academy tuition. She played the trumpet in her large musical family, later specializing in piano and organ. Her father was a lay preacher and commercial artist. To spend more time with him, they rode the bus together when she volunteered as a draftsperson during World War II. Her drawings contributed to a container that carried part of the atomic bomb to Japan.
At Washington Missionary College, now Washington Adventist University, she earned her way by working in the college print shop. A tall, handsome coworker noticed the lithe 5’6” beauty and insisted on lifting her heavy type cases. Whether this distraction contributed to her numerous linotype forearm burns from splashing hot lead is not known, but it did lead to a hot romance.
However, the good-looking man was pre-promised. He’d told his folks, subsistence farmers, he would always support them. That trait may have seemed endearing to a woman who said she could have any man she wanted, but when she found someone who loved her, she married Everett I. Zoerb, a love affair that lasted beyond his death in 1999. But marriage meant providing for two households for several years. Ruth’s pragmatism won out and her husband’s parents, Charles and Elizabeth Zoerb, moved in and lived the rest of their lives with them, passing in 1970 and 1985 respectively.
Taught by her mother to make her own clothes, the frugal young woman took a course from the Chicago School of Fashion Design, then designed and sewed everything she sported. She dressed to the nines every day in a suit, or skirt and jacket, hosiery and pumps until physically impossible.
In the 1960s, the Zoerb foursome moved to Collegedale, Tennessee, where Everett worked in the College Press until he retired. Ruth took the opportunity to graduate in 1965 with a degree in Home Economics. She taught flat pattern making in the Home Ec Department while still a student. Upon graduation, she was hired to teach drawing, painting, sculpture and ceramics in the art department at Southern Missionary College, now Southern Adventist University.
To her many private art students, she said she could teach them to draw in one lesson. Important to her was not how the artwork turned out, but what the student learned while making it, and she always asked. She taught them to think. When one frustrated student accused, “But you always answer a question with a question!” she replied, “Oh, do I?”
Both Ruth and her students took many first, second and third place ribbons. People often said she should be in The Met. But Ruth was unfailingly committed to taking care of the people she believed God put into her life, always kind and graciously—her family and students. Her own mother also moved into their home In Collegedale, Tennessee, and lived with them, including in their post-retirement moves, until she died in 1995 at 103.
Passionate about her faith, in addition to reading the Bible daily and memorizing many chapters, she also studied the 80 books written by Ellen G. White and the 13,356 pages of the 12-volume SDA Bible Commentary. Her recent membership was with the Edgemere SDA Church in Idaho.
Special thanks to her Walla Walla friends: The Lee and Emily Canwell family, Quail Run Retirement Community and managers Parke Thomas and Rachael Jones, Washington Oddfellows’ staff and all who reciprocated her many kindnesses.
Donations in Ruth’s memory may be made to the Walla Walla University Music department: www.wallawalla.edu, donate button in the upper right corner.