Ruth Thomassen
July 18, 1929 — April 29, 2022
Ruth Thomassen– wife, mama, grammie, great-grammie, volunteer, teacher, friend – died peacefully on Friday, April 29, 2022; she just wore out. She was born in Prague, Czechoslovakia on July 18, 1929, to Drs. George and Olga Brown. They immigrated to the United States in 1939 to escape Hitler’s invasion of Czechoslovakia. After spending time in New York City and Pueblo, Colorado, they settled in Fort Collins, CO where, in 8th grade, she met her future husband, Dick.
Dick and Ruth graduated from high school in 1947 and from the University of Colorado in 1951. They were married the following day. Ruth was an avid, lifelong duplicate bridge player earning the prestigious Life Master status and teaching bridge classes to many, including at Walla Walla Community College, over the years. She established and ran local bridge clubs enjoyed by many in Walla Walla and travelled to regional duplicate bridge tournaments with partners from around the Pacific Northwest. Ruth was also passionate about supporting community organizations, serving as a Board Member for the Walla Walla YWCA and Walla Walla Symphony and volunteering at the Little Theatre of Walla Walla. As a member of Walla Walla’s First Congregational Church, she was active in supporting ministries and activities that involved one of her other talents – cooking, especially baking. Ruth and Dick were well known in Walla Walla for their daily walks around town. Ruth enjoyed cooking, playing games with her family and going camping and hiking. Spending time with her grandchildren also brought her much joy.
She is survived by three children, David Thomassen (Karen), Julie Jones (Dwelley) and Susan Jauhiainen (Eric) preceded in death by Jon); six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many friends whose lives she touched in so many ways. Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Dick; and parents, Drs. George and Olga Brown.
Ruth’s family offers their appreciation and gratitude to her devoted friend Michele and to the caring staff at the Odd Fellows Home. People wishing to make donations in Ruth’s memory can give to a charity of their choice or to one of Ruth’s favorite charities – the First Congregational Church of Walla Walla, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Christian Aid of Walla Walla. Donations can be made through Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Friends and family may share memories of Ruth and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.