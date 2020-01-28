Ruth Lourene Daggett
April 27, 1923 — Jan. 23, 2020
Lourene was born in Walla Walla, to Carl Bacon Dysart and Ruth Irene (Akley) Dysart. She was the youngest of six siblings, three sisters and two brothers, all of whom preceded her in death.
Lourene graduated from Walla Walla High School and at the age of 20, boarded a train to Jacksonville, Florida to marry John Birney Daggett Jr. They were married for 58 years until John Birney’s death in 2001. They spent most of their married years in California, returned to Washington State in 1972, eventually settling back to Walla Walla in 1998. Lourene moved to Beaver, Washington to live with her daughter, Judith Karen Calhoun, in 2011.
Lourene retired from the AT&T telephone company after 30 years service. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church of College Place. She loved to fish, often travelling with family to catch walleye or trout. Lourene was a dog person, always caring for at least one beloved pet throughout her life.
Lourene is survived by two daughters, three grand children, five great-grandchildren and one great- great-grand child.
Lourene will be laid to rest at Mt. View Cemetery, January 31, 2020, in the family plot, Walla Walla.