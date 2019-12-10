Ruth Diane Madison
Jan. 18, 1946 — Dec. 7, 2019
Ruth Diane Madison, 73, went to join her son Darren, sister Angela and brother Larry, on December 7, 2019.
Most people knew her as Diane. When God made her, she was one of a kind. Diane was born on January 18, 1946, in Louisville, Kentucky to the late James Miller and Lilly Miller.
Diane is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Bill, who took care of her for the past three years. Diane is survived by her mother; sons, Kevin Alexander (Becky) and Brian Alexander (Shannon); grandchildren, David, Ethan, Elsie and Ciera; two great-grandchildren; Diane’s sisters, Gail, Sandy, Pat, Anita, Rita, Pam and Cindy; brothers, Jimmy, David and Mike; many nieces and nephews.
Diane was a wonderful person and friends to many. She loved life to the fullest to the end. She had many talents, seamstress, gardening and was never afraid to tackle anything. Her crocheting and knitting won Blue ribbons in the county fair. Her dogs Molly, Joey, Timer and Penny will miss her.
Memorial service to be held in the Spring.