Ruth Anne Bowman / Everett Charles Barlow
Sept. 14, 1942 - Jan. 11, 2021 Jan. 17, 1945 - Dec. 21, 2020
Ruth A. Bowman, 78, passed away at her longtime home in Milton-Freewater, on Jan. 11, 2021. Ruth was born on September 14, 1942, in Weiser, Idaho, to Frank G. Bowman and Helen M. (Jean) Marlow Bowman, the second of four siblings. She grew up in Baker County near Richland, OR, helping her family on the ranch where she learned extensive homemaking skills; gardening, preserving, sewing and crocheting. In 1958, Ruth married Herbert P. Anderson. They lived in Baker City, OR where they had three children together; Barbara Davis, Debra (Rod) MacLean, Douglas Anderson. They later divorced in 1970. Ruth moved with her children first to LaGrande and then to Pendleton where she attended college at Blue Mountain CC and studied accounting courses. She began working at Harvest Chevrolet where she met the love of her life, Everett Barlow and his three children; David (Rebecca) Barlow, Julia Armstrong (Sean Moore) and Tamara (Robert) Pahl. Everett shared her love of the mountains; fishing, mushroom-picking and looking for wild animals at every opportunity. Ruth and Everett moved to Milton-Freewater in 1987 when Ruth assumed the position of office manager at Dayl Graves in Walla Walla. She became well known for her smile and excellent customer service. She retired from Dayl Graves in 2013. Ruth was a lifelong learner, determined in her efforts to acquire new skills and pursue creative interests. She became an accomplished painter. Later Ruth learned to machine knit and even operated a small business, Ruth’s Knits, where she provided lessons other services to the machine knitting community. Ruth was an extraordinary mother, grandmother, sibling and friend. Ruth’s home and property were the gathering place where you were well fed and stories told. Her strength of character, resilience, generous spirit, kindness and loving guidance will continue to inspire her family now and for generations to come. A life well lived in every aspect. She will be sorely missed by all that knew and loved her. Ruth is survived by her six children and their significant others including 11 grandchildren; Robyn, Kyle, Conner, Cameron, Travis, Tori, Blythe, Trever, Sara, Paisley, Katie, 12 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild on the way. Ruth was preceded in death by her long-time love, Everett, her parents; brother, Garry; son, Doug; and grandson, Colin. A memorial will be held at a later date when family can gather safely and celebrate her life very well lived. Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Ruth’s name can make it to St. Mary’s Cancer Center through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St. Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Everett C. Barlow (Pete) passed away on December 21, 2020, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center. He was born January 17, 1945, in Heppner, Oregon to his parents Everett and Alberta (Hoffman) Barlow. He spent his childhood years working harvest for his uncles and the Peterson ranches in Heppner. After graduating from Pendleton High School in 1963 he was drafted by the U.S. Army, working in the Motor Pool section in South Korea. He was honorably discharged in 1972. After returning to Pendleton, in 1968, he married Linda Mansker. They had three children together; David (Rebecca) Barlow, Julia Armstrong (Sean Moore) and Tamara (Robert) Pahl. Linda and Everett later divorced. Everett worked for 18 years at Pendleton Grain Growers. After leaving PGG, Everett went to work at Harvest Chevrolet as an outside parts salesman where he met the love of his life Ruth Bowman and her three children, Barb Davis, Debbie (Rod) MacLean and Doug Anderson from a prior marriage. Ruth and Everett moved to Milton-Freewater in 1987 and spent the remainder of their 35 years together fishing, hunting and just being in the mountains. Everett worked as a sales manager at Platt Electric for many years traveling to regional stores for delivery. Everett later became an active member of the Walla Walla Gun Club, Fort Walla Walla Muzzleloaders Club and the East End Rod and Gun Club helping out wherever he could. Everett especially enjoyed teaching hunting and gun safety for the youth and women programs. He loved going to the trap shoots with his good buddies. He passed on many hunting tips and stories to his children and grandchildren that will live on through the many generations to come. In his retirement he enjoyed doing dealer trades for Dayl Graves, Inc. He especially enjoyed his six children, their significant others, and 11 grandchildren; Trever, Sara, Paisley, Katie, Robyn, Kyle, Cameron, Blythe, Travis, Tori, and Conner and 12 great-grandchildren. Everett was preceded in death by his infant sister, father, and mother. He is survived by his sister, Mary (Allen) Earlley and step-sister, Cindy (Harley) Wheeler. Everett was a very loving mate, father, grandfather; loved by all that knew him and he will be greatly missed. A memorial will be held at a later date. Those wishing to make a memorial donation in his name can make it to the American Heart Association or the Walla Walla Gun Club through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St. Walla Walla, WA 99362.