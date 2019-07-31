Russell Jones Sjoberg
October 24, 1931 — July 27, 2019
Russell was born October 24, 1932, in Logan, Utah, to Lawrence and Mabel Jones Sjoberg.
Russell attended Ellis Grade School, Logan Junior High and Logan High School. In 1951 he enlisted in the Navy where he served from 1951 to 1955 on the destroyer USS Marsh in the Korean War. Russell’s sister, Erma Maughan, who was living in Milton-Freewater, sent Marilyn McDowell’s address to Russell. They wrote each other while he was in the service. When he returned from the Navy in 1955, he asked Marilyn to be his wife. Marilyn accepted and Russell married the love of his life on September 9, 1955, in the Salt Lake City Temple.
Russell attended college at Brigham Young University. In March 1957, Russell and Marilyn took a trip to Walla Walla to visit Marilyn’s family. Russell had taken drafting classes at BYU and had the opportunity to go to work for the Corps of Engineers. He received many awards from the Department of the Army over his 30 years employment.
From 1956 to 1965 Russell and Marilyn had five children: Paul, Gary, Kristina, Bryan and Rosann. As the family grew, Russell and Marilyn enjoyed spending time with the 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. They also enjoyed the many family reunions with other family members. Russell was a handyman and enjoyed repairing things. He enjoyed fishing and playing games with the family. He had a great sense of humor and loved telling stories that made people laugh.
Russell was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was called upon to serve in many positions in the church. He enjoyed sharing the teachings and in 1994 Russell and Marilyn served as missionaries for one year in Buna, Texas. Russell was kind-hearted and giving and will be missed by many.
Russell is survived by sons, Paul, Gary and Bryan; daughters, Kristina and Rosann; son-in-law, Buck; daughter-in-law, Salema, Colleen and Lourdes; 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Russell was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Mable; brothers, Edward, Narwin and Joseph; sister, Erma; brother-in-law, Don; sister-in-law, Flora and loving wife, Marilyn.
A Funeral service will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Walla Walla. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Walla Walla Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Missionary Fund through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 West Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362.