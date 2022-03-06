Russel “Russ” L. Krumbah
February 12, 1950 — February 25, 2022
Russel L. Krumbah (“Russ”) passed away unexpectedly on February 25, 2022, from a heart attack.
Russ was born on February 12, 1950, to William J. and Gertrude (Sams) Krumbah in Walla Walla. He grew up on the family’s farm in Umapine, and attended school there. Russ graduated from Umapine High School in 1968. In his youth he was active in baseball, basketball, football and once reaching high school - FFA. Growing up he worked on area farms and ranches and helped raised pigs, cattle and wheat on the family’s farm.
Russ married the love of his life, Charlene (Buckley), on May 23, 1970, in Milton-Freewater. They bought their first home and shortly thereafter were blessed with their only daughter, Sherri, on December 27, 1973. As a family they had many wonderful adventures. They worked on cars, went water skiing, went fresh and salt water fishing, snowmobiling, riding motorcycles, hunting and up into the mountains to get wood to heat the family home.
Russ worked as a bakery manager for Safeway for 30+ years and won numerous awards for his exemplary produced baked goods. He also had “after hour” jobs helping his brother farm, working at Marlin’s Saw Shop and then at Sallee Chevrolet. He was a member of the Elks Lodge. Russ and Charlene were also a part of a corporation that operated and raced at Bonanza Raceway in Walla Walla.
Once Russ retired from Safeway, he was able to fully immerse himself in being the “cool” grandpa and spending time with his granddaughters. He regularly helped them work on their vehicles and counseled them on their 4-H and FFA swine projects. When Charlene retired the two of them became THE best Faircourt grandparents the Umatilla County Faircourt had ever seen! Russ didn’t hesitate to brag or boast about his granddaughters to anyone that would listen.
Russ is survived by his wife at home; his daughter, Sherri; his granddaughters, Catherine Krumbah Kuhar and Kira Krumbah Kuhar; brother, Daniel Krumbah; brother, Edward (Virginia) Krumbah; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, William J. and Gertrude (Sams) Krumbah; brother, Harlind Krumbah; sister, Loy Hahn; grandparents, William J. and Mary Krumbah Sr. and Frederick and Grace Sams.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 1pm at the First Christian Church, 518 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. Inurnment will follow at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery. To leave a online condolence visit www.munsellerhodes.com