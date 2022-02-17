Ruby Wren Feb 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ruby WrenAug. 20, 1928 — Feb. 3, 2022LAGRANDE, OR -Ruby Geraldine Wren, 93, died Feb. 3, 2022. Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ruby Geraldine Wren Arrangement Main Funeral Home Milton Freewater Pend Read more: Melvin Joel Harnett Feb 13, 2022 +2 Lester “Les” Rouse Feb 13, 2022 Timothy Michael Peterson Feb 13, 2022 DON'T MISS 39 Under 39 COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Real Estate 1 Primary Residential Mortgage, Agriculture 2 FEED CORN Ground or Whole, 1-t Ads 3 Free: Oak table, good conditio Pets 4 4 German Shorthaired Pointer P ALL CLASSIFIEDS