Ruby Wren
August 20, 1928 — February 3, 2022
Ruby Wren passed away peacefully on February 3, 2022. She was a loving, kind and caring mother her whole life through, even to the end. She was born Ruby Geraldine Nedrow on August 20, 1928, in Enterprise, Oregon to Lloyd and Hattie Nedrow. She grew up knowing hard work and the value of saving. She married Loren Wren on July 15, 1948. They raised a son Don and daughter Carol. She worked at Lamb Weston for many years and moved to Summerville, Oregon in 1972 to retire. I thought for a long time how to describe my Mother to everyone and found it best in a poem I wrote for her on Mother’s Day in 2001. She loved this poem.
Saver Perfection
Her house is small, thus so is mine, and is filled with this and that, collected over time.
Each piece a special memory to
precious to dispose. Everything from tins & glass & a dusty dried up rose.
There are magazines & paper bags all neatly folded up. Everything is meant to save, even that chipped teacup.
She is a child of little, saver of lots, always aware of how much, every little thing must cost.
Born into the great depression, lived through some comfortable years. But in the back of her mind, the loss of all, always a constant fear.
She will probably go on saving, down to the very last, because it is always the present, the future and her past.
Written by Carol Ann Key, May 5, 2001
She was preceded in death by her husband, Loren, on September 12, 2018. She is survived by son, Don Wren; daughter, Carol Wren Key (David Key); granddaughters, Sarah Key Storrs (Jeremy), great-grandsons, Evan and Trevor; Jennifer Key Cleary (Brandon) and great-grandson Brayden; sister, Betty Banister and family.
The family wishes to thank Heart & Home Hospice in LaGrande, Oregon for all their loving care of both my Mom and Dad. The staff at The Grande Ronde Retirement & Assisted Living Facility in LaGrande, Oregon for their care and support. Also, Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home in Milton-Freewater.
Graveside services will be held at the Weston Cemetery in Weston, on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. To leave a online condolence visit www.munsellerhodes.com