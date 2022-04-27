Ruby “LaVerne” Williams
June 14, 1929 — April 21, 2022
Ruby “LaVerne” Williams, 92, a former resident of the Forest Grove community, late of College Place, died Thursday evening, April 21, 2022, at Eagles Springs Memory Care Facility.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, 1:00 P.M. at Mt. View Memorial Gardens, 499 Watercrest Road in Forest Grove, with Reverend Richard E. Osburn, retired minister, officiating. Burial Rites and Interment will follow at the cemetery.
Ruby was born June 14, 1929, in Walla Walla, the daughter of the late Glen A. Kralman and Edith M. (Rand) Kralman. She was raised and received her education in the Walla Walla community, having been a graduate of the WA-HI High School Class of 1947. Upon her high school graduation, LaVerne attended Whitman College in Walla Walla, receiving a bachelor’s degree in education.
She met George in Walla Walla while playing clarinet in the WA-HI Band. They both attended Whitman College and were united in marriage on August 1, 1952, between George’s sophomore and junior years at North Pacific Dental College (known today as University of Oregon Dental School). LaVerne taught 3rd grade at Rigler school in Portland while George completed his dental studies. George joined his uncle “Bud” Alanson F. Hinman and began his 37-year dental practice in Forest Grove. This is where George and LaVerne made their home and raised their 4 children, Alan, Marcia, Kurt and Jennie. They were married for 67 years.
LaVerne and George shared many similar interests, including rock collecting which captured most of their attention - avid rockhounds, they were among the founding members of the Tualatin Valley Gem Club, where they developed many deep friendships.
LaVerne enjoyed sewing ever since she was a young girl and was an excellent seamstress. She not only made her own wedding dress, but clothes for all the family over the years. Later making many beautiful quilts.
They were also involved as long-term members of the United Church of Christ in Forest Grove, where LaVerne and George enjoyed playing in the bell choir.
In 2016, LaVerne and George made the decision to move back to Walla Walla, where daughter, Marcia and son-in-law, Roger live, when LaVerne began suffering from Alzheimer’s and needed assisted living.
LaVerne was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Family was most important to LaVerne.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George; parents, Glen and Edith Kralman; and by her great- granddaughter, Emily Garcia. Survivors include her four children and their spouses: Alan (Kim) Williams of Wilsonville, Oregon, Marcia (Roger) Kincaid of Walla Walla, Kurt (Lillie) Williams of Sandy Oregon, and Jennie (Kurt) Smith of Spokane Washington; and her brother, Elmer (Joanne) Kralman of Kennewick, Washington. Also surviving are her nine grandchildren and their spouses: Ben (Kelly) Williams, Erin (Jake) Hughes, Sarah Williams, Ceo (Kim) Williams, Justin (Amanda) Williams, Jacynda (Andrew) Nerz, Katlyn (Troy) Hale, Cheyenne Smith, Cody Smith, Krista (Christopher) Moser; 20 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Viewing (Visitation) Hrs: Friday, April 29, 2022, from 12 Noon to 7:00 P.M. Saturday, April 30, 2022, 10:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. at the Fuiten, Rose & Hoyt Funeral Home in Forest Grove. The family suggests that contributions may be made, in lieu of flowers, to the United Church of Christ in Forest Grove, or the Rice Northwest Museum of Rocks and Minerals in her memory.