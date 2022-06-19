Ruby Easterling Bradshaw
November 5, 1923 - June 1, 2022
Ruby Easterling Bradshaw married Ocie Bradshaw in 1944. They had four children together.
Ruby was giving and loving to all her family and friends. She was an excellent seamstress and cook, and she loved clothes, birds, children, and flowers; especially sunflowers.
She is survived by three children, Ron, Bob and Jeannie; her sister, Betty; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
