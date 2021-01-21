Roy Allen Shea
April 7, 1930 — January 14, 2021
Roy Allen Shea, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Booker Annex Rest Home in Dayton, WA. He was 90 years old. Roy was born April, 7, 1930, in Dayton to Clarence Shea and Olga McCauley Shea. He was the oldest of four boys born to the couple. When their parents divorced in 1940, all of the young boys moved in with their grandparents, Thomas and Bertha Shea. They were raised at the family home on 4th Street. Roy graduated from Dayton High School in 1948. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served during the Korean conflict in Radar Gunner Maintenance. Following his honorable discharge, he worked for Boeing in Seattle. Roy then purchased a home on Lake Wenatchee, WA where he started his career as a carpenter/craftsman, building custom homes all over the area there. As age, health and the maintenance of his home was setting in, Roy chose to move back to his hometown of Dayton to be closer to his brother and cousin, Bob McCauley. He has resided at Booker Annex for the last few years.
A lifelong bachelor, Roy is survived by his last remaining brother, Darrel Dean Shea of Waitsburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Gerald Gean Shea (1950) and Clarence Wayne Shea (November 2020)
No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are being made through Hubbard-Rogg Funeral Home of Dayton.