Rosey Theressa Swanson
November 3, 1941 — September 25, 2020
Rosey Theressa Swanson (maiden name Rosey Benzel), 78, passed away at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, on Friday, September 25, 2020. She was a longtime resident in Walla Walla.
At the time of her passing, she was surrounded by friends and family. The family is appreciative to the medical professionals at St. Mary’s for demonstrating the highest level of compassion while providing the utmost care, respect, and love as they attempted to uncover the mystery challenge Rosey faced.
As most who had the chance to encounter Rosey, they would learn of her strong desire to take care of her family, friends, and dedication to her profession.
Rosey started her journey born on November 3, 1941, to Harry and Alice Benzel in Walla Walla. Later, her sister Sharon Benzel entered the world to accompany her childhood journey in Walla Walla.
Rosey graduated in 1960 from Walla Walla High School. She was married twice and had three children: Phillip, Joe and Rob Swanson. Her mark on her life was raising her three boys at different times as a single parent up until present day.
Rosey spent the majority of her career working in Walla Walla and most people knew her from retiring from the Washington State Penitentiary after 28 years of service.
Rosey was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Alice Benzel; her former spouse, Ronald Swanson; and her son, Phillip Swanson,
She is survived by her sister, Sharon Benzel; her son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Jan Swanson; son, Rob Swanson; grandchildren, James, Cameron, Aaron, Michael, Bryce Dressler; and great-grandson, Draegan.
Due to the current health restrictions, there will only be a graveside memorial service on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 11:00 at Mountain View Cemetery located at South Second Street and Howard.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Christian Aid Center in Walla Walla. Please share memories and condolences at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com