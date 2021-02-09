Rosemary Therese
(Melancon) Peacock
August 13, 1926 — January 25, 2021
Rosemary Therese (Melancon) Peacock, 94, long-time Walla Walla resident passed away peacefully on Monday, January 25, 2021, at Regency at the Park. Rosemary was born Friday, August 13, 1926, in Portland, Oregon to Henry and Nell (Flaherty) Melancon, the eldest of two daughters. She spent her first nine years in La Grande and Pendleton, Ore. The family moved to Walla Walla in 1936, where Rosemary spent the rest of her life. She attended St. Patrick’s Grade School and graduated from St. Vincent’s Academy in 1944. Rosemary attended St. Catherine University in St. Paul, Minn. for one year.
After college, Rosemary returned to Walla Walla, where she worked for McCaw General Hospital until it closed. Then she worked for the Walla Walla County Auditor’s Office. In 1952 Rosemary met Harvey Peacock, and they were married June 27, 1953, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. They were married for 54 years; Harvey died in 2007. Six children were born between 1954 and 1965: Rosemary, Tom, Michael, Virginia, Charles who died in infancy, and Barbara. Rosemary remained in the home raising her children until February of 1968, when she went to work for Jackson Motor Company, where she worked for 10 years. She worked for a couple of years at Gannon’s Shoe Store, and then worked at the Walla Walla County Auditor’s Office in Auto Licensing until her retirement.
Rosemary was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America for over 70 years.
In her younger years, she enjoyed needlework, including: crocheting, knitting, and needlepoint. Rosemary also enjoyed walking, reading, baking, playing cards, working jigsaw and crossword puzzles, traveling to visit family. She delighted in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rosemary enjoyed watching the Seattle Mariners baseball games, Seattle Seahawks, WSU and Notre Dame football games.
In addition to her husband, Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Nell; her sister, Sister Alexis Melancon, S.P.; two sons, Michael and Charles; brother-and sister-in-law, Thomas (Inez) Peacock; and sister- and brother-in-law, Irma (Dwight) Wood. Survivors include daughter, Rosemary (James) Washburn of Boise, Id; Tom Peacock of Spokane, Wash.; Virginia Peacock of Walla Walla; Barbara (Doug) Sapp of Dayton, Wash.; grandchildren: Lise (Michael) Goertz, Elizabeth Wilson, Randy Peacock, Thomas Peacock, Andrew (Sierra) Mawhiney, Kristina Mawhiney, and Chase Sapp; four great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, and step-great-great grandchildren; niece, Christine (Clayton) Powers and nephews, Don (Dana) and Hal (Margo) Wood.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Jenkins and the staff at Regency at the Park for their kind and loving care of their mother. Viewing hours will begin at 3:00 P.M. February 12, with Rosary service at 6:00 P.M., both at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home. Catholic Funeral Mass will be held February 13 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Fr. Nicks officiating. A graveside service will follow at Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens in College Place. Attendance is limited to family members. Memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics or charity of your choice through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St. Walla Walla, WA 99362.
