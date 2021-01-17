Roseann K. Martuscelli Loiacono
September 11, 1930 — January 11, 2021
Our mom, Roseann K.
Martuscelli Loiacono, joined
her heavenly family on January 11, 2021. She was born in Walla Walla on September 11, 1930, to Dominichi Martus celli, and Josephine (Ferraro)Martuscelli. Mom was the middle of five children, following sisters Marguerite (Venneri), and Marie (Fazzari), but before brothers Dominic and Lewis.
Mom attended public schools in College Place, while at the same time worked together with her sister Marie and her brothers on the family “truck/garden farm”. She married her sweetheart Bob (Robert) Loiacono, on August 15, 1954, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Walla Walla. They were the proud parents of three children; Cindy (John) Loiacono-Zahl, Mary Loiacono, and Rob (Bev) Loiacono.
As she continued to farm with her father, Mom also worked in the kitchen at Whitman College, as well as the United States Post Office as a letter carrier. In addition, Mom and her children transplanted and harvested Walla Walla Sweets for other growers in the county. When all of her kids were enrolled in school, mom began her career as a seamer operator, first at Rogers, Walla Walla, and then at American Fine Foods until their closure. She exercised her work ethic at Birdseye and finally D & K before her forced medical retirement due to impaired vision at age 55. Following her early retirement, she again became a stay-at-home Mom, “Bramma”, and “Great-Bramma”. Although she was legally blind, she saw beauty in everything.
Mom was a real food-master. She taught all of her children to bake and prepare Italian Cookies, Candies and Easter Pizza Pie. Her specialties were Crustale, Scallili, Caramels and Eggplant Parmesan. She encouraged us to be resourceful with all of the produce that was raised on our family farm.
Mom, Roseann, was a lifetime member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and St. Anne’s Alter Society. She was a sports and 4-H mom, and a super enforcer of Italian traditions. She served as a Braden Precinct volunteer for many years and was a talented flower gardening partner with Dad. Together their famous Zinnias yielded sought after floral arrangements for many valley weddings, churches and banquet functions.
Roseann is survived by her children: Cindy (John) Loiacono-Zahl, Mary Loiacono and Rob (Bev) Loiacono, all of Walla Walla; grandchildren: Geri (Matt)Bartz of Vancouver, WA, and Chase Loiacono of Walla Walla; great-grandchild, Hadley Bartz also from ancouver; siblings: Marie (Sam) Fazzari, Dominic (Kathy) Maruscelli both of Walla Walla, and Lew (Cyndi) Martuscelli of Stanfield, Oregon; numerous nieces, nephews, and good friends. Mom is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob Loiacono in 2006; grandson, Ian Loiacono in 1999; oldest sister, Marquerite (David) Venneri; and son-in-law, Bruce (Cyndi) Brownell.
The family will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church of Walla Walla. Interment will follow at the Catholic section of Mountain View Cemetery. A memorial Mass and seasonal reception post Covid-19 is planned for the summer of 2021. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, specifically to find a cure for diabetic retinopathy and chronic kidney disease through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St, Walla Walla, WA 99362.