Rose Katherine Van Buren
March 26, 1927 — July 23, 2021
Kay Van Buren passed away at Providence Hospital on July 23, 2021. She was 94. She was born Rose Katherine Rasey in Harvard, Illinois on March 26, 1927, to Ray Rasey and Rozelle (Duval) Rasey. She was their only child. Kay remembered good times at her grandparents’ farm on the border of Illinois and Wisconsin.
When she was six, it was 1933 and the worst part of the Great Depression. Her dad couldn’t get any work, and the Rasey family of three left Illinois, walked the road, and hitchhiked to where they heard there was work in Casper, Wyoming.
Life didn’t improve substantially until the family moved to Seattle in 1940 and Kay’s father worked in the shipyards. Kay graduated from a Seattle high school in 1945, and moved to Walla Walla, where she married Jim Benefiel, having met him at his service station on Main Street. They had three boys, Jim, Gary, and Art. Jim and Kay would later divorce.
Kay would marry Virgil Van Buren in 1970 and enjoyed their 10 acres on Two Acre Lane until his death in 2004. She loved the cabin that she and Virgil had up on Lewis Peak, where she could look down upon a creek and out on creation.
Kay loved animals and seemed to be able to communicate with many of them. She also loved the outdoors and often would quote Psalm 121, as she looked up to the foothills of the Blue Mountains. She was interested in a wide variety of subjects and kept her mind active by reading about them. She loved to travel and photographed her trips to Australia, Scotland, Italy and all over the United States. Even though she was frustrated with a ‘foggy brain’ in later years, she believed God was good and praised Him every morning by singing hymns. She loved learning about what God was like and what is expected of us at her church, Christ Community Fellowship. She will be missed, but she was calm, not in pain, ready to die and meet her Lord.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Virgil Van Buren; and her stepson, Kevin Van Buren. Kay is survived by her sons and their wives, Jim and Nancy Benefiel of Lansdowne, Virginia, Gary and Susy Benefiel of Walla Walla, Art and Lori Benefiel of Bend, Oregon; her husband’s brother, Gene Van Buren of Nampa, Idaho; her husband’s nephew, Leonard Van Buren; seven grandchildren and six great- grandchildren.
Contributions may be made to the Blue Mountain Humane Society and the Christian Aid Center through the Herring Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder.
A memorial service will be held at Christ Community Fellowship at 3170 Peppers Bridge Road at 2:30 on Saturday, July 31, 2021.