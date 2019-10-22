Roscoe R. Dowell
— Oct. 20, 2019
LEWISTON - Roscoe R. Dowell, 95, formerly of Walla Walla, died October 20, 2019, at the Idaho State Veterans Home.
Arrangements are pending at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston.
