Ronald Wayne Zumwalt
August 18, 1937 — October 22, 2021
Ronald, beloved Husband, Father, Brother, Uncle, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather, passed away on October 22, at Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake, Washington.
Ronald was born in Lewiston, ID to Maurice and Frieda Zumwalt, the family relocated to Walla Walla in 1949. Ron graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1955 and shortly after graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy. During his service he held many jobs such as Flight deck control, Fly 3 PO Plane Director and many more. Ron met his first wife Naoma “Ruth” in 1960 and the two began their family together. Ron and Ruth had two children Anthony and Linda Zumwalt together and the family relocated to Warden, Washington in 1968.
Shortly after relocating to Warden, Ron began his career with the East Columbia Irrigation District doing canal maintenance in January of 1969. In January of 1985, Ron and Ruth became grandparents for the first time, then again in July 1986 and September 1988. Ron and Ruth were very family oriented and enjoyed spending time with their children playing cards and getting together with other family members. Ron loved to take any opportunity to play pranks on his children and grandchildren and enjoyed taking them on family trips. In March of 1990, Ron unfortunately lost Ruth to Cancer.
He continued his career with the Irrigation District and had worked his way up to being the Water Master, until he decided to retire on Christmas Day 1999. After retirement, Ron loved to go to the local VFW for dancing and traveling back to the Ranch in Idaho. In 2002, Ron met his wife Linda Finlay, where he added 2 more children and a new grandchild to the family. Ron enjoyed going dancing with Linda, the two loved to travel to many jazz festivals and spend the winters together in their home in Arizona.
Ron is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Anthony; daughter, Linda; brother, Gary, brother, Melvin; as well as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, November 3, at 2:00 p.m. at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery, 54700 Milton Cemetery RD, Milton-Freewater.
