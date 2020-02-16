Ronald Rex Tewalt
July 14, 1956 — Feb. 8, 2020
Ronald (Ron) Tewalt, 63, of San Antonio, TX, passed away at Audie Murphy V.A. Memorial Hospital in San Antonio on February 8, 2020.
Ron was born to Kenneth and Barbara (Davis) Tewalt in Dayton, on July 14, 1956. He grew up in Dayton, attending school there and graduating from Dayton High School in 1974. He joined the U.S. Navy that same year, traveled the world, and served his country in Vietnam. His M.O.S. was nuclear weapons specialist aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise and he was very involved in the evacuation of Saigon in 1975.
In 1979, he married Debbie Wagner and had their only child, Tessa in 1981. They lived in Winlock, WA where he worked for several utility companies. Ron participated in many of Tessa’s activities including coaching her softball team. He became a grandfather in 2002 with the birth of Ethan and again in 2005 when Emily was born. Ron said goodbye to Debbie when she passed away in 2010.
Ron found love again when he met and later married Theresa Marie of Napavine, WA, where they spent several years before moving to San Antonio. He enjoyed the weather, BBQs in the backyard with friends, family and his animals. Ron was known as T-Rex among friends and co-workers. His loves were hunting with his Dad, poker and being a great host.
Ron is survived by his mother, Barbara “Bobby” Tewalt; brothers, Randy and Kenny; sister, Mary; wife, Theresa; daughter, Tessa (Aaron) Kearns; step-daughters, Jaimee (Greg) Osborn, Shana (Greg) Hunter, Autumn (Josh) Rolf; and step-son, Cody Birdwell; eight grandchildren: Ethan, Emily, Bristol, Dean, Lane, Lincoln, Bellamy and Arya. Ron was preceded in death by his first wife, Debbie; and dad, Kenneth Tewalt.
Ron was a loving husband and a loving, devoted father and grandfather. He will be sorely missed.
Memorial Services will be held at the United Methodist Church in Dayton, on February 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. A dinner will follow at the Dayton Eagles at 12:00 p.m. All are invited to attend.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, Blue Mountain Heart to Heart, American Diabetes Association or a Charity of the Donor’s Choice through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Family and friends are invited to view and sign the online guestbook at www.herringgroseclose.com.