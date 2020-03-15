Ronald Ray Delp
Dec. 8, 1944 — Jan. 19, 2020
Ron passed away from a sudden illness on January 19, 2020, at Providence St. Mary Hospital. He was 75 years old.
Born Dec. 8, 1944, in Seattle, Washington, but lived most of his life in Dayton and Walla Walla. Graduated from Dayton High School in 1963. Married to Sherry Edmondson in 1964 and later divorced. Married Beverly Wicklund Yarchenko in 1977.
He worked various jobs in his early years, including Bill’s Thrift Grocery Store and construction at Little Goose Dam. He began employment with Pacific Power in 1970 and worked for this company for 31 years retiring in 2001.
He was a past member of the Dayton Jaycees and Walla Walla Elks #287. Ron loved gardening, fishing, the mountains, and his home and family. In his later years he enjoyed gleaning apples and sharing them with friends, neighbors and family.
Survived by his wife, Beverly; son, Darin (Heidi) Delp of Chelsea, Maine; son, Brian Delp of Seattle, Wa; son, Dennis (Bonnie) Wicklund of Kennewick, Wa; son, Jason (Joani) Wicklund of Walla Walla; double cousin, Sandra (Joe) Spoonemore of Pullman, Wa; six grandchildren as well as a nephew, niece and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Margaret Delp; brother, Gary Delp; and son, Ralph Wicklund.
A Celebration of Ron’s Life will be at Three Rivers Winery, Bordeaux Room on April 18, 2020, 1 – 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please make donations or give time to Dayton H.S. Alumni Assn.; Dayton Eagles or Walla Walla Christian Aid Center.