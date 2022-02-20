Ronald Preston Gatlin
August 1, 1956 — February 11, 2022
Ronald Preston Gatlin, 65, passed away on February 11, 2022, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born August 1, 1956, in New Boston, TX to John and Daphne Gatlin. Ron grew up in Dayton and later lived in Milton-Freewater.
He worked various jobs throughout the years from driving semi to operating forklift at Smiths Frozen food. Ron loved spending time with his family and friends and especially enjoyed family camping trips at Rogers Bar on Lake Roosevelt and riding the jet ski. He liked golfing and playing ten thousand.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brother, Duane (Cheryl) Gatlin of Inchelium, WA; sister, Shirley (Tracy) Larson of Milton-Freewater; brother, Roger Gatlin of Milton-Freewater; sister, Sheila Wade of Texarkana, TX; brothers, David (Janet) of Texarkana, TX, and Charles (Sandra) of DeKalb, TX; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; aunt, Donna Huwe of Dayton; and his fur baby, Ellie.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.