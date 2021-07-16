Ronald N. Hamilton Jul 16, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ronald N. HamiltonAug. 12, 1932 — July 15, 2021WALLA WALLA -Ronald Neil Hamilton, 88, died July 15, 2021, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ronald Neil Hamilton Walla Walla Providence St. Mary Medical Center Arrangement Funeral Home Pend