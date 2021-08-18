Ronald Gene Lindsay
December 30, 1960 — August 6, 2021
Ronald Gene Lindsay was born December 30, 1960 to Gene and Kathleen Lindsay in Walla Walla. He lived in College Place, and attended the Seventh-day Adventist schools there through his childhood. In his teens, he loved skateboarding and learned many tricks on his skateboard.
Ron met his first wife, Dawn Culver while she was attending school in College Place. They were married on April 10, 1983. Ron and Dawn were married until August 2004. During their time together, they had Tifany on October 25, 1985; and Kobe on December 9, 1986. The lived in College Place where they enjoyed time with family and friends as well as traveling.
Ron was employed by Beeline Auto in College Place from 1983 until 2003 before beginning his career with the Washington State Penitentiary in August 2003.
Ron met his wife Laura while working at the Penitentiary in the summer of 2010. After becoming friends, they began dating and were married on January 28, 2011. In 2014, they felt the call of God to move to Cheney, WA. They sold everything they owned in Walla Walla, and moved to Cheney in 2014. Ron transferred to the Airway Heights Corrections Center at that time, and finished his career there. In total Ron worked for the Washington State Department of Corrections for 18 years.
After moving to Spokane in 2015 from Cheney, Ron and Laura worked on building a business in Airway Heights and enjoyed camping, kayaking, and traveling.
Ron was taken from this life on August 6, 2021, after a short battle with Covid 19. He is survived by his wife, Laura Lindsay; his daughter, Tifany Lindsay; his son, Kobe Lindsay; stepdaughters, Robyn Paul and Ambir Stevens; and stepson, Thomas Paul. Also, five grandchildren, Taylor, Izabell, Anastasia, Zoeray and Ryan; and his sisters, Donna Rae and Charlene Lindsay. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen Lindsay; his father, Gene Lindsay; and his sister, Cheryl Harris.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Linwood Seventh-day Adventist Church, 6525 N Monroe St., Spokane, Washington, on Sunday, August 22, at 11am. Reception to follow.