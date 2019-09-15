Ronald D. Glenn
June 18, 1956 — Sept. 10, 2019
WALLA WALLA - Ronald D. Glenn, 63, died Sept. 10, 2019, at Park Manor Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla.
