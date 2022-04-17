Ronald Copeland Jr.
August 3, 1960 — April 11, 2022
Ronald “Ron” Copeland Jr., passed away on April 11, 2022, at the Walla Walla Veterans Home.
Ronald was born at Walla Walla General Hospital on August 3, 1960, to Ronald and Janice (Sanderson) Copeland Aichele. He grew up in Walla Walla and attended the local schools. He was a 1978 graduate of Walla Walla High School. Upon graduation, Ron entered the U.S. Army. During his 4-year enlistment, he was stationed in Germany. After his Army enlistment ended, Ron entered the U.S. Air Force where, during his 17-year career, he served in Operation Desert Storm and received many decorations, citations and ribbons.
While in the Air Force, Ron enrolled in Park University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and graduated Magna Cum Laude. After his military retirement, Ron continued to use his love for computers by working in the private sector for several years until a health condition forced him to completely retire.
Ron married Vicki Arledge in March of 1979. They were blessed with their only child, Sean Michael, in June of 1980.
Ron is survived by his son, Sean; his mother and stepfather, Janice and Ervin Aichele; his sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl and Gene Cowles; three nieces, Jennifer Ellingford, Crystal Bitrick and Amanda Copeland; and three nephews, Jeffrey Holway Jr., Jason Cowles and Jared Cowles. Ron was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Ron and Helen Copeland; his brother, David Copeland; and both sets of grandparents.
Inurnment arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt. Friends and family are invited to share memories of Ron and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.
Memorial donations may be made to the Walla Walla Veterans Home, 92 Wainwright Dr, Walla Walla, WA 99362.