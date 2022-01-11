Ronald Arthur (Zeke) Blocklinger
July 28, 1940 — December 24, 2021
Ronald Arthur (Zeke) Blocklinger was born July 28, 1940, in Dubuque, Iowa to Joseph and Marcella Goetzinger Blocklinger. His father passed away unexpectedly when Zeke was under the age of two. Several years later Zeke, his sister JoAnn, and mother moved to Walla Walla. He graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1958 where he was a standout baseball player. After graduation he moved to Yakima to attend Yakima Junior College where he played his first two years of college baseball for coach Bobo Brayton. He then transferred to Washington State College where he played his final two years of college ball as a shortstop, again with Bobo Brayton as his coach as Bobo had been hired to lead the Cougar program.
He married Judith Marie Timmons, October 4, 1964, in Walla Walla, and together they raised three children. He joined the Washington State National Guard in 1966 and served six years. Zeke was a “jack of all trades” having been employed as a bartender at the Green Lantern Tavern, a milkman, correctional officer at the Washington State Penitentiary for two years, Program Director at the YMCA for nine years, and finally his dream job came along as Student Activities Coordinator at Walla Walla Community College. He loved his job with the students for 23 years before retiring in June 2002.
While at the college Zeke was an active volunteer of the fundraisers to support the students and athletic programs. He was instrumental in facilitating the construction of the current baseball field and was the program’s first coach. He popped the popcorn every summer for many years for the summer outdoor musical held at Ft. Walla Walla Park. He was in charge of the food booth under the grandstand feeding the public and rodeo cowboys during the fair for several years raising funds for athletic programs, etc. for the college. Zeke and Jack Smiley were co-chairs of the Washington State NWAC baseball tournament one year when it was held in Walla Walla. He coached his two sons in Little League and Pony League along with many other valley youth. After retirement he took up the game of golf and was a charter member of the Lesser Oregon Invitational Golf Tournament (LOGIT) group for over 25 years. Memberships included the Walla Walla Country Club and Fraternal Order of Eagles where he played many games of cards and cribbage with Sweet Onion Peggers.
Zeke was preceded in death by his parents; and step-father, Jerry Petrelli. He is survived by his wife, Judee; son, Darren, Pacific, WA; daughter, Kristi Moore (Rob), Seattle, WA; son, David (Marie), Walla Walla; sister, JoAnn Schneidmiller; and numerous nieces and nephews. He adored his five grandchildren: Mikayla, David Kyler, Zaley, Zaydin and Zander Blocklinger. He will be greatly missed.
Arrangements are entrusted to Herring Groseclose Funeral Home. Private family graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Walla Walla Community College Foundation to support students with the greatest financial need or charity of choice through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book at www.herringgroseclose.com.