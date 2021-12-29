Ron Saager Dec 29, 2021 17 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ron SaagerDec. 18, 1951 — Dec. 25, 2021MILTON-FREEWATER - Ron Saager, 70, died Dec. 25, 2021, at home.Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Read more: John William Weaver Dec 26, 2021 Heath T. Harmon Dec 26, 2021 +2 Gladys Mae Morris Jantz Russell Dec 26, 2021 DON'T MISS COVID-19 Coverage Walla Walla: Census 2020 See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Pet Adorable Goldendoodle Puppies Available! Condition: NewColor: Cream/apricot Other Books Condition: New Free Cat Balcony Furniture 1 Serta Perfect Sleeper Select Condition: UsedColor: Black Frame And Matress ALL CLASSIFIEDS