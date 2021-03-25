Ron J. Hammond
November 19, 1957 — March 19, 2021
Long-time Walla Walla resident Ron J. Hammond, 63, passed away at his home March 19, 2021.
Ron was born on November 19, 1957, to Randall and JoAnne Hammond in Rockwood, TN.
Ron grew up in Walla Walla and graduated from WA-Hi in 1976. He received his Journeyman license and worked for Doyle Electric for many years.
On November 30, 2013, he and Debbie Dohrman were married after being together for 25 years.
Ron had many hobbies, most included being out in his shop. He enjoyed restoring old cars with his sons, woodworking, and road trips with Debbie. He also took great pride in his meticulous, weed-free lawn. In his younger days you would find him adventuring off road in his pickup or riding ATVs and dirt bikes. Ron was a good man, who loved his family and was always willing to help a friend in need.
Ron is survived by his wife, Debbie Dohrman; his two sons, William (Hope) Hammond and Brandon Hammond; granddaughter, Nora; brother, Randy Hammond; two nephews, Matthew and Nathan Hammond; and mother-in-law, Doris Fife. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A come and go celebration of life will be held March 27, 2021, at Ron’s home from 1:00pm to 3:00pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to Walla Walla Community Hospice through the Professional Funeral Director and Crematory, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.