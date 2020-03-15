Rollin (Andy) Eugene Anderson
April 8, 1928 — March 9, 2020
Rollin (Andy) Eugene Anderson passed away March 9, 2020, in Walla Walla, after a brief illness. He was born April 8, 1928, in Mountain View, California, to Oscar Andre Anderson and Clarice Mildred Butcher Anderson. He was the second of three children, having an older sister, Cleone, and a younger sister, Arline. In 1946, he graduated from Laurelwood Academy, Gaston, Oregon. In 1948, he met Melba Dickman and they were married on August 27, 1950, in Mountain View, California. Soon after, Andy was drafted into the U.S. Army and served as an X-ray technician in a MASH hospital in Korea. After being honorably discharged, he returned to his lifelong work as a builder.
Andy and Melba had four children—Dolores Aline (1952), Janet LaVern (1953), Joyce Marie (1955), and Allen Eugene (1958). After retiring in 1990, he kept busy volunteering for local and mission building projects. He participated in 81 projects, most of them with Maranatha Volunteers, International. He worked on his last project in 2017 at the age of 89. Andy moved to Walla Walla in 2004 after Melba passed away. He spent many hours in his shop doing woodworking. He often sold his wood crafts at local craft sales. He was a life-long member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church and a member of the College Place Village SDA church.
Andy was preceded in death by his wife, Melba; his parents, Oscar and Clarice Anderson; and his younger sister, Arline Anderson McGuire. He is survived by his four children—Dolores Morgan (Vernon), Walla Walla, Janet Anderson, Walla Walla, Joyce Haggett (Ken), Pembroke, New Hampshire, and Allen Anderson (Susan), Gardnerville, Nevada; six grandsons—Brian and Brandon Morgan, Cody and Trevor Haggett, and Ryan and Mark Anderson; three great-grandchildren—Aeja, Nathan, and Victoria Morgan; and his sister, Cleone Anderson; plus nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 15, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Mountain View Colonial DeWitt Funeral Home in Walla Walla. Graveside services will be held on March 25, in Savannah, Tennessee, where he will be buried next to his wife, Melba. Memorial contributions may be made to Maranatha Volunteers, International, or Gospel Outreach through Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt, Walla Walla.