Rojelio Saldana
Rojelio E. Saldana was an incredibly selfless, giving, loving 21 year old.
Rojelio went to Prospect Point Elementary, Garrison Middle School, Touchet Middle School, and graduated Touchet High School in 2018. He played football for THS and competed in electrical tournaments while in the SEATECH program. He was very well known for his love of his boots, his boat, dark blue jeans, fishing, hunting, and Big Blue. Along with being a firm believer in never washing the luck out of his hats, he was a firm believer in doing everything you can for everyone around you to the best of your ability.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020, from 10 AM until 3 PM. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Touchet Cemetery of Touchet, with Father Raymond Kalema officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Washington State Dept. of Fish and Wildlife or the Rojelio Saldana Memorial Fund at the GESA Credit Union through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362