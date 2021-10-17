Roger Williams
October 13, 1939 — October 3, 2021
Roger Williams, 81, of College Place, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Roger was born in Pomeroy, WA on October 13, 1939, to Gene and Marguerite Williams. Roger grew up in Pomeroy where his family owned a farm. After graduating college Roger went on to be ordained an Episcopal Priest. Roger was a priest in various locations around the northwest including Walla Walla as well as Okinawa, Japan. Upon retiring from the priesthood Roger and his wife Jane moved to Walla Walla. Roger and Jane became involved in their community and in the Catholic Church where they were confirmed. Roger enjoyed cooking, traveling, spending time with friends and family and spending time with Jane. Roger had a wonderful sense of humor and was always willing to listen to anyone who needed to talk.
Roger is survived by his wife Jane; his children: Teresa Valler and Tim Williams; his step-children: Karen Hilyard and Kirk Hilyard; his sister, Claudia Murray; and 10 grandchildren.
There will be a funeral for Roger at Saint Francis Church in Walla Walla, on October 30, 2021, at 2:00pm. Saint Francis Church is a small church so the family is requesting that only close family and friends attend the service. There will be a graveside service at Pomeroy Cemetery at 10:00am on November 1, 2021, for any one that would like to attend. The family is requesting that all who attend the funeral wear a mask due to COVID concerns.
Roger will be greatly missed by all.