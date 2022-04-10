Roger Nicholas Weiler
May 10, 1951 — January 9, 2022
Roger N. Weiler, passed on January 9, 11:11 P.M. at his home in Walla Walla. Roger was the victim of a cancerous Brain Tumor. He received surgery in Spokane, and subsequent treatment in Walla Walla. Unfortunately his condition worsened and he died peacefully with family surrounding him. At the time of his death, he died peacefully holding the hands of his beloved daughter and care giver, Natalie.
Roger was born on May 10, 1951, to Dan and Gertrude Weiler in Los Angeles County, California. He was the youngest of four siblings. His father Dan passed away in 1958 when Roger was only seven years of age. He attended St. Bernard’s School and Mayfair High School before moving with his mom and sister to Milton-Freewater, in 1967. Roger graduated from McLoughlin Union High School in 1969.
Subsequent to high school Roger attended both Blue Mountain Community College and Lane Community College. In the Fall of 1974 Roger partnered with George Gillette in founding, owning and operating the Gillette & Weiler Golf Shop for the new Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course. Other milestones included auto sales for Bick Snow Auto, Office Manager for W.J. Shockman & Son Construction, and ultimately rose to Business Manager for the Milton-Freewater Unified School District. Roger retired from the School District in 2016.
Roger was a past member of the Walla Walla Country Club. He was an original member of the M-F Golf Course, where he was a continual participant in the Men’s Golf League ! Roger was active in softball, playing for W.J. Shockman and Son, in the Walla Walla Recreation League, Valley Bowling leagues and especially a wide array of Golf centrist activities, including travel to Golf destinations.
Roger was well known in Walla Walla Valley Golf circuits. He was an excellent Golfer (single digit handicap) and was passionate about the game. He was a supporter of youth golf and possessed a unique skill for studying / teaching the intricacies of the swing. Roger was regarded as an “excellent” putter, proven over time with his success in Valley Golf “Horse race” competitions.
Roger married Vonda Davis in 1974 and later divorced. He is survived by her, as well as their two children, son Alex Weiler (Milton-Freewater) and daughter Natalie Weiler (Walla Walla). Natalie’s twin boys, Gavin and Greyson (his grandsons), were his pride and joy. He is also survived by his brother, Bruce Weiler (Sales-Exec- LA California); and sister, Cecelia Weiler Leighty (Exec.Administrative Assistant -Milton-Freewater, Retired). He leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews - too many to list here. Roger was preceded in death by his dad and mom (Dan and Gertrude), and brother, David Weiler (Iowa-College Professor).
Contributions or donations in Roger’s memory may be submitted to the M-F Golf Course for the Patrick E. Gillette Memorial Scholarship Foundation. To leave a online condolence visit www.munsellerhodes.com.