Rodolf C. Villaro Aug 4, 2020 WALLA WALLA - Milton-Freewater resident Rodolf Capatar Villaro, 71, died August 1, 2020, at the Providence St. Mary Medical Center.Arrangements are pending at Hubbard Rogg Funeral Home, 111 S 2nd, Dayton.