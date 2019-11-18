Rodney Lynn Jones
Aug. 20, 1952 — Nov. 15, 2019
MILTON-FREEWATER - Rodney Lynn Jones, 67, passed away November 15, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton Freewater.
