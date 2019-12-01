Roderick Joseph Love
Nov. 3, 1992 — Nov. 22, 2019
Roderick Joseph Love, 27, of Pasco, passed away on November 22, 2019.
A viewing will be at Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, at 2 p.m. on December 3, 2019, at 2804 W. Lewis St., Pasco. Rosary following at 5 p.m., at the same location.
Roderick was born in Las Vegas, Nevada, to Roderick Love Sr. and Rachel Rios on November 3, 1992. He attended school in Walla Walla and graduated high school in 2011. Roderick had a true passion for music and dancing. His nieces and nephews meant the world to him. He dreamed of being a hairdresser or involved in the fashion world. His smile lit up the darkest room and his laughter was infectious. He never knew a stranger and he would face any hurdle with confidence and swagger.
Roderick is preceded in death by Roderick Love Sr. (dad); Alexander Love (grandfather); Roy and Rosa Rios (grandparents).
Roderick is survived by his loving mother (Rachel Rios); sisters, (Latashia and Angela Banks); and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.