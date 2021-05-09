Rocky Dean Thacker
September 14, 1955 — April 28, 2021
Hello Everyone…
I just wanted to say Hi and tell you that I am doing great now.
I love and miss all of you and look forward to the day when I get to visit with you again. For some of you that really don’t know me… I will tell you a little about myself.
My name is Rocky Dean Thacker and I was born on September 14, 1955, to Chet and Beryl Thacker in Walla Walla. I joined brothers and sisters… Jim, Sharon, Duane, Suzy and Alan in a family full of love. Even though I wasn’t a girl (I was supposed to be according to my siblings) they accepted me anyway.
I grew up In Milton-Freewater and graduated from Mac-Hi in 1974. I had so much fun growing up, even those times that I got in trouble messing around at school. It was tough having your Dad as the bus driver, if you got in trouble at school…everyone told Dad and then you were for sure in trouble when you got home. I love my family so very much and so enjoyed each and every time that we all got together… to camp, hunt, fish, holidays. God was so good to us.
Even though I was married 4 times, I was not blessed with having my own children. But…I did get to be that uncle that helped spoil my nieces and nephews.
I worked most of my years in construction as did 2 of my brothers. I participated in a little Rodeo time, rode motorcycles, drove fast cars and just enjoyed life. I was a proud member of the Milton-Freewater Elks and a Life time member of the NRA.
Unfortunately for me, I had some health issues that just wouldn’t go away. But not before I accepted Christ into my life and was Baptized. My life on earth ended April 28, 2021, as I was at home playing my video games.
My mom passed away in 1992, my brother Jim in 2003, and my dad in 2006. I am now getting time with them and reminiscing about the times that we got to share with all of you.
Because of current restrictions, there will only be a small family gathering, to celebrate my life.
If I can give a little advice to all of you, this is what I would say…DANCE like there’s nobody watching, LOVE like you’ll never get hurt, SING like there’s nobody listening, and LIVE like it’s heaven on earth.
Until I see you again. Don’t Worry and Be Happy!
A private gathering will be held. To leave a condolence online visit: www.munsellerhodes.com