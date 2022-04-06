Robyn Stock Apr 6, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robyn StockAug. 5, 1954 — April 1, 2022MILTON FREEWATER - Robyn Stock, 67, died April 1, 2022, at home.Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Robyn Stock Milton Freewater Arrangement Main Funeral Home Pend Read more: +2 Janice B. Cronkhite Apr 3, 2022 Dennis Edward Hensley Apr 3, 2022 Tom Edward Bensel Mar 30, 2022 DON'T MISS FAQ: U-B Print Changes 39 Under 39 COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Service 1 SHABAM LLC Landscaping & lawn Service 2 *General Contractor* Your Hom Service 3 Duran's Lawn Care & Irrigatio Ads 4 Free: last change, organ w/2 k ALL CLASSIFIEDS