Robyn Gehrke Nov 10, 2021

Robyn GehrkeOct. 10, 1946 — Nov. 8, 2021COLLEGE PLACE - Robyn Gehrke, 75, died Nov. 8, 2021, at home.Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.