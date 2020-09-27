Robirta May Clough
April 18, 1923 — September 17, 2020
Birtie May Boswell was born and raised in Ogden, UT. She was the fifth of six children born to Hervey and Nora McDougall Boswell. Nora was widowed when Birtie was nine and struggled to raise her children on her own. Birtie attended Salt Lake Junior, Academy and Lodi Academy for only one year, before she returned home to help her mother.
She had officially changed her name to Robirta by June 29, 1941, when she married John R. Clough. Both worked at Hill Field AFB for a year, and then moved to Riverside, CA where they worked at La Sierra College until they retired in 1979 and moved to Hood River, OR.
Robirta and John served the SDA Church as SOS volunteers in the Marshall Islands. She was a surrogate ‘Mom” to many student missionaries, opening her home to college-age kids who were far from home for the year. She also taught the preschool and helped in the library on Majuro and Arno.
Finding Hood River too crowded when they returned to the States, they moved to Lakeview, OR. Both were very involved with the SDA Church there. She was a good cook and willing hostess who was always prepared to take church guests and visiting pastors home for dinner following services.
Robirta moved to Walla Walla to be near her daughter after John’s death in December, 2009. She lived independently at Wheatland Village until last year when she moved to assisted living. She died at 97 of natural causes.
Preceded in death by her parents; five siblings; her husband, John; and son, Robert. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Larson of College Place; a son, John Kenneth of Bullhead City, AZ; and Robert’s wife, Mickey in Sonora, CA. She is also grieved by five grandchildren: Jodi Wagner and Gerry Larson of Walla Walla, Julie Voshell in Portland, Sarah Eckert in Key West, Florida, and John Clough of Victorville, CA; as well as 12 great-grandchildren. She also leaves two step-grandchildren and two step great-grandsons.
Robirta will be buried in Lakeview, OR, next to her husband of 69 years. A more detailed life sketch and the opportunity to share memories and condolences can be found at: www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com