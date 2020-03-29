Roberta (Robin) Hopkins
April 21, 1945 — March 7, 2020
Roberta (Robin) Hopkins, age 74, went to sleep in the Lord on March 7, 2020. She was at her home in Walla Walla and just the day before she was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. She was pain-free.
Robin was born April 21, 1945, in Pontiac, Michigan. Her parents were Howard Grant and Muriel Hancock Grant. She had three sisters and one brother.
Alan Paul Duffield was her first husband, and they had five children together. Several years after they divorced, Robin met and married the “man of her dreams”, David Hopkins, July 5, 1985. She always referred to him as “honey”. Sadly, he died in 2010 of colon cancer.
Robin was very invested in her church, The College Place Village Seventh-day Adventist Church. She loved to help others! The new babies receive a basket full of many items, included are the booties and bonnets crocheted by Robin. She, also, was very involved in the prison writing ministry. She did these and many other things all the while being legally blind and on oxygen for several years. Her love language was giving, especially gifts. Her courage was an inspiration to all that knew her. She will always be remembered as a “can do” person!
Robin was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David; her parents, Howard and Muriel Grant; her older sisters, Becky, Ruth, and Frances; and a daughter, Paulette (2017). She is survived by her brother, Andy; her children, Suzzette, Lynn, Sandy, and Adam (whom she was living with); and many cousins and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
A celebration of her life (memorial) is being planned at a later date. It will be held at the Village Seventh- day Adventist Church.