Robert William Smith
Nov. 18, 1946 — Dec. 7, 2019
Robert William Smith, 73, died on December 7, 2019, at the Washington Odd Fellows Home.
Robert was born at Omak, WA on November 18, 1946, the son of William Ward Smith and Emma Dorothy (Schmidt) Smith. He attended grade schools in California, Washington and Oregon, and high school in Glendale and Seaside, OR. Robert attended Clatsop Community College, Lane County Community College, Washington State University and graduated from Eastern Oregon State University.
Robert served much of his life as a caregiver, many of those years for his mother and three of her sisters, later volunteering to help grateful residents of Waitsburg with care giving needs, providing transportation and other assistance. He was an avid reader, having a large collection of books on all topics and he had an amazing recall of trivia. His good humor, humility and puckish wit inspired and endeared him to others.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; and an infant brother, Steven Ward Smith, who died in 1949. He is survived by numerous cousins, among them Donald Schmidt of Walla Walla; Kelli Orth and Heather Peabody both of Kennewick.
No services will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Weller Public Library through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 West Alder Street, Walla Walla, Washington 99362.