Robert Wallace Patrick
August 27, 1926 — November 13, 2020
Robert Wallace Patrick was born in Dayton, Washington on August 27, 1926, to Bertle W. Patrick and Mae Moody Patrick. He died on November 13, 2020, at his home with family members by his side.
Robert was a lifelong member of Dayton, graduating from Dayton High in 1944. After graduating from high school Robert joined the Army, he was stationed in Manila until WWII ended then finished his stint at Fort Lewis. After he was finished with the Army, he returned to Dayton to work for a few local farmers then on to work for the Farm Bureau for many years, he then worked for Green Giant/Pillsbury until that company began to downsize. He then became property manager for a company that has properties all over the USA, thus he got to travel different places and see interesting parts of the country.
Robert retired in 1996. In his retirement years he enjoyed seeing his racehorses run at different tracks in the Northwest area. He also had a huge garden sharing his produce with all of his friends he truly loved sharing his tomatoes and cucumbers. Probably his most enjoyable times were when he played pinochle with his buddies almost every morning. He would play pinochle all day if someone would play. The last week of his life one of the nurses asked him what his goal was, and he said “My goal is to get well enough to go play pinochle with Sal and Terry”
He and his brother had racehorses together, he then raised three from babies, all of which he loved to watch run. He would just get extremely excited each time. Of the three he raised one was Northern Ricky which was his favorite, and Ricky still lives on in the pasture behind the house eating to be fat and sassy.
Robert loved people, thus he had many friends. He will be remembered by many, as has been the realization this past few days by the many phone calls and messages.
Robert married Neeann Walker and they had two daughters, they later divorced, and he married Ileen Cook Berdar in 1975. Of these two marriages he acquired many grandchildren who all enjoyed their time with him, and he enjoyed each of them through the years.
Robert is survived by his wife Ileen; his brother, Richard; daughters, Ilene (Tony) Osborne, Robin (Paul) Edwards; two step-children, Patty (Jim) Bly and Cliff (Shelley) Berdar; four grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, four step great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson.
There will be graveside services at 11 AM at the Dayton City Cemetery November 21, 2020.