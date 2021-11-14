Robert W. Wilson Nov 14, 2021 9 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robert W. WilsonJan. 9, 1943 — Nov. 09, 2021WALLA WALLA - Robert William Wilson, 78, died Nov. 9, 2021.Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Walla Walla Robert William Wilson Rd Arrangement Pend Read more: Tom E. Foust Nov 12, 2021 Juan J Villalpando Jr. Nov 11, 2021 Dr. Charles Patrick Darcy Nov 10, 2021 DON'T MISS COVID-19 Coverage Walla Walla: Census 2020 See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Sport CHRISTMAS BONANZA Gun Craft Show Car 1990 Toyota Lexus LS 400, 4dr Mileage: 186,636 Other Mens trail bike, 18, Giant, RINCON Sale OAK TABLE 4 Chairs, expandable. ALL CLASSIFIEDS