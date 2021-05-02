Robert Sporleder
1943 — 2021
Robert ‘Bob’ Sporleder, passed away peacefully with his daughter by his side in hospice care on February 17, 2021 at the age of 77 in Sumner, WA.
Bob was born in 1943, in Walla Walla, WA, the son of Mildred (Taylor) and Wilbur ‘Bud’ Sporleder. Along with his two younger sisters, Margo and Lori, he was raised among a large extended family of aunts and uncles and many cousins, one of whom described the bunch as a “very large, crazy, but loving family!” Bob graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1961. After a stint at Central Washington University and some time working in railroad yards, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1963 and attended boot camp at Camp Pendleton, CA. He served in Vietnam until he was injured in the line of duty near Da Nang in April 1966, for which he received the Purple Heart. With his remaining time in the Marines, he served as a weapons instructor at Camp Pendleton. He was honorably discharged at the rank of sergeant in 1966. His family and friends are thankful for his service.
He married Judith Forrest shortly thereafter and had three children, son Jesse (Ingrid) followed a few years later by twin girls, Jennifer (Jeff) and Valerie (Steve). After settling down in the Seattle area, he played rugby for a few years on the same fields his daughters would grow up to play rugby and soccer as kids and adults. He took his children on many road trips around the state of Washington and back to his hometown of Walla Walla. He also spent time out on sailboats in Puget Sound and ski boats on Lake Sammamish teaching his kids to water ski and passed this love of ski boats on to his son.
In 1986 he married Cynthia (Savage) Sporleder, where together they raised her daughter Leah in Federal Way, WA. Leah fondly remembers racing down the hills snow skiing and watching many movies with her dad. All of the kids enjoyed making, and Bob eating, the Sporleder family’s Christmas cookies over the years!
Bob worked at ARCO for more than 35 years, where he earned safety awards as a tanker truck driver. He eventually trained new drivers and was well-liked and respected by his ARCO colleagues who considered him a true leader and good friend, with some considering him an older brother.
Bob had a life-long love of trains and in retirement he was able to volunteer as an Amtrak train docent. He was also active for many years with Pointman International Ministries, an organization of Veterans helping Veterans with military service-related issues like TBI and PSTD.
Bob was a man of faith. He encouraged all those he came across to give themselves over to the Lord. He attended Marine View Presbyterian, Northwest Church and New Horizon.
He spent his retired years watching his 5 grandchildren, Travers, Jake, Teya, Gwen, and Austin, grow up. Taking them on hikes, to the beach, and to playgrounds...and to get donuts and milkshakes afterwards! He loved mountains, the ocean, and simply being outside. He spent many years hiking the trails in and around Federal Way and Seattle.
Bob was a man of few words and many friends. He quietly fought progressive dementia for several years and found solace in the outdoors in the trails around his home and from his children, grandchildren, cousins, and lifelong friends. Bob will be greatly missed.
A short graveside service will be held Saturday, May 15; contact jen.sporleder@gmail.com.