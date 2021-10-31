Robert Sanderson Jr.
December 13, 1958 — October 25, 2021
Robert “Bobby” Sanderson Jr, passed away on October 25, 2021 at home in Walla Walla. He was born on December 13, 1958, to Robert and Donna (Gregerson) Sanderson in Long Beach, California; he had 2 brothers and 3 sisters.
Bobby married the love of his life, Irma Hidalgo, on September 29, 1984, in Walla Walla.
Bobby was someone that cared deeply for those in his life. He always made a point of letting people know when he loved them. He also made sure to spend time and go places with his daughter Sam and three granddaughters, Waverly and her twin sisters Aspen and Elizabeth.
He loved animals, in particular dogs, and especially fell in love with his grand-dog, Sunny, and his new dog, Max. He spoiled them, probably to a fault.
For about 20 years he worked for the same seed plant. Between a strong work ethic and his ability to fix just about anything (without Google or YouTube, mind you), he was able to work his way up to Mill Foreman.
His free time was filled with cheering on his beloved Seahawks, working on old cars, going to Silverwood or Disneyland, and fishing.
Anyone that ever stood next to him in a line would become fast friends. He had a knack for being able to talk to anyone, anytime. This could come in handy when in a long line for a ride at a place like Disneyland.
Bobby is survived by his daughter, Samantha Wooster; sisters, Trudy Knodel and Barbara McAllister; brothers, Stevie Sanderson and Billy Sanderson; three grandchildren, Waverly, Aspen, and Elizabeth Wooster; and 23 nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Irma; his parents, Robert and Donna Sanderson; and his sister, Debbie Potter.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021, from 9am – 5pm at Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla. A funeral service will take place on Sunday, November 7, at 2pm at Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt. Friends and family may share memories of Bobby and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.