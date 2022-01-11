Robert Roy Goulet
November 15, 1966 — January 1, 2022
Robert Roy Goulet, 55, passed away unexpectedly on January 1, 2022, at his home in College Place.
Robert was born in Spokane, WA, on November 15, 1966, to Mary and Jim Goulet. He graduated from DeSales Catholic High School in 1985. Robert loved to work outdoors and went on to own his own lawn care business as well as maintain the Mountain View Cemetery through the City of Walla Walla. He then went on to maintain the grounds at Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens in College Place. On October 14, 1996, Robert and Wendy Goulet welcomed their daughter Alice Goulet who was the most important part of his life.
Robert enjoyed football, baseball, and hockey. He was an extremely hard worker, and he enjoyed what he did for the City of Walla Walla and Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens. Robert was a supportive father, never missing his daughter’s events. From soccer games to graduations and walking her down the aisle at her wedding. He was extremely fond of his friends Grant Kimball, Erik Ruggeri, Shad Gannon, and Tony Pfau, with whom he shared many memories. There is no doubt that Robert had a great sense of humor and could make anyone laugh. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Robert is survived by his parents: Mother, Mary (Barry) Granger, Father, Jim (Debbie) Goulet; his aunt, Nina Rose Snyder; brothers: Scott Goulet and Patrick (Jessica) Goulet; nephew, Colin Goulet; and daughter, Alice Goulet (Cody Meyer).
A graveside service is scheduled for 2:00 pm on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens with family and friends. Celebration of Robert’s life to be held in Spring, to be scheduled at later date. Flowers, memorial donations, and condolences may be handled through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.